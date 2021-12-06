The Strictly Come Dancing finale is within sight.

So far, we've watched 14 celebrities strut their stuff through the competition but as the show enters its final few weeks, who is expected to take home the glitterball?

When is the Strictly final?

Which celebrity dancer is going to lift the glitterball trophy in the Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021?

Just in time for Christmas, the Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

There are usually three couples in the final and the latest odds from the bookies are placing Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice in top position.

How can I watch the final?

The final will be shown on BBC One on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

For anyone who is unable to watch it, it will be shown after the original screening on BBC iPlayer.

When is the Semi final?

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Who are the favourites to win?

According to the betting site William Hill, Rose Ayling Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice are the current favourites to win.

Odds on Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are 1/6, the current odds for the remaining three couples are as follows:

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington - 8/1

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe - 9/1

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu - 25/1