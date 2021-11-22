Strictly 2021 returned to our screens nine weeks ago with 15 celebrities taking centre stage, including BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay.

But with only 7 celebrities now remaining, who left Strictly last night and who came out on top?

Who went out of Strictly last night?

Tom Fletcher is the latest celebrity dancer to leave Strictly.

The McFly member left the competition after competing in a dance off against Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu in musicals week.

Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden performed On My Own from Les Misérables earning them a score of only 31.

However, the decision to eliminate them has not went down well with Strictly fans, with many expecting him to be a potential finalist.

There was debate amongst the judges too, with Shirley Ballas voting to save Tom.

Reflecting on his time in the show, Tom said, 'Honestly I've had the best time, I've loved every second of it. I've made the best friend in Amy, you've been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.'

Who came out on top?

Tilly Ramsay and her professional dance partner Nikita Kusmin topped the leader board with a perfect score of 40 points after performing to Revolting Children from Matilda.

With this perfect score, Tilly, who has been in the dance off for the last two weeks running, has seen a complete turn around.

Who is left in the competition?

Following this week's elimination there are now 6 dance couples remaining:

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kusmin

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

Craig Revel Horwood misses show

Judge Craig Revel Horwood was unable to attend this weekend's show after testing positive for Covid.

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo stepped in, in his absence.

It is expected that Craig Revel Horwood will be returning for this weekend's show.

He is not the first Strictly cast member to have to take a week out this season, with Tom Flecther and Judi Love both having to take time out after catching Covid.