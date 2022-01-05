The Apprentice is once again returning to our screens after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic.

The hit reality TV show, now in it's 16th season will see 16 candidates showcase their business skills to win a £250,000 investment opportunity from Lord Alan Sugar.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s series of The Apprentice, who the 2022 candidates are and when it'll return to our screens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

The Apprentice will be kick off on Thursday, January 6 at 9pm on BBC One.

The first episode titled ‘Cruise Ship’, will set candidates the task of coming up with a marketing campaign for a new cruise liner.

The Apprentice will be back on our screens on Thursday, January 6 at 9pm on BBC One.

Who are Lord Sugar’s aides on The Apprentice this year?

Lord Alan Sugar will be looking for his 16th apprentice is this year's series.

Along with the tasks the candidates have to take part in, Lord Sugar will receive feedback on their abilities from his trusty aides.

Joining him in the boardroom this time around will be Baroness Karren Brady, the current Vice-Chairman of West Ham United FC, who has featured in The Apprentice since 2010 and previous Apprentice winter Tim Campbell will be standing in for fan favourite Claude Littner, who is recovering after an accident.

Who are The Apprentice candidates this year?

This year’s competition has 16 candidates, with a former rugby player from Ireland, a dessert parlour owner from West Yorkshire, and a pharmacist from London.

The 16 Apprentice candidates for 2022 are:

Aaron Willis, Flight Operations Instructor

Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Financial Firm Strategy Manager

Akshay Thakrar, Digital Marketing Agency Owner

Alex Short, Commercial Cleaning Company Owner

Amy Anzel, Beauty Brand Owner

Brittany Carter, Hotel Front of House Manager

Conor Gilsenan, Sales Executive

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Sustainability Company Owner

Harry Mahmood, Regional Operations Manager

Harpreet Kaur, Dessert Parlour Owner

Kathryn Louise Burn, Online Pyjama Store Owner

Navid Sole, Pharmacist

Nick Showering, Finance Manager

Sophie Wilding, Boutique Cocktail Bar Owner

Shama Amin, Children’s Day Nursery Owner

Stephanie Affleck, Online Children’s Store Owner

How can I watch The Apprentice 2022?

The first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm this Thursday and will be available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

The popular panel show, You're Fired, is also back and will air after the main show, at 10pm on BBC Two.