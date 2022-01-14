The Apprentice returned to our screens last week after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The first week saw the teams take on luxury cruises, with the boys losing the challenge and Harry Mahmood being the first person to be fired on the season.

But what happened in episode two and who is the second candidate to be shown the door in the boardroom?

Who got fired in the Apprentice last night?

Conor Gilsenan is the latest candidate to be sent walking.

The former rugby player from Ireland was brought back into the boardroom alongside Aaron Willis and Nick Showering after the boys lost another challenge.

Willis blamed sub-leader Conor for not following the brief, while Aaron himself faced criticism after he admitted he had no experience in the field.

Speaking in the back of the taxi Conor reflected, "Aaron, he should've gone home. It's a tough one to take but I've had plenty of setbacks in my rugby career, and this is the first major one in my new career, and I'll bounce back."

What happened in episode two of The Apprentice?

Episode two saw the teams set the challenge of creating an electric toothbrush aimed at 6-8 year olds as well as an educational app.

The boys once again lost the challenge after designing a toothbrush that resembled their questionable logo from week one.

The brown and green toothbrush was meant to resemble a wand, but drew attention for all the wrong reasons and the name of the avatar Whiffy the Wizard, didn't help matters.

The girls won with the second challenge with their space themed toothbrush.

Who are The Apprentice candidates left this year?

Following this week's elimination there are now 14 candidates remaining:

Aaron Willis, Flight Operations Instructor

Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Financial Firm Strategy Manager

Akshay Thakrar, Digital Marketing Agency Owner

Alex Short, Commercial Cleaning Company Owner

Amy Anzel, Beauty Brand Owner

Brittany Carter, Hotel Front of House Manager

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Sustainability Company Owner

Harpreet Kaur, Dessert Parlour Owner

Kathryn Louise Burn, Online Pyjama Store Owner

Navid Sole, Pharmacist

Nick Showering, Finance Manager

Sophie Wilding, Boutique Cocktail Bar Owner

Shama Amin, Children’s Day Nursery Owner

Stephanie Affleck, Online Children’s Store Owner