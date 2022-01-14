The Apprentice 2022: Who left the Apprentice last night? Who was fired and what happened in episode two?
Who was the latest candidate to get fired last night? Here's everything you need to know.
The Apprentice returned to our screens last week after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The first week saw the teams take on luxury cruises, with the boys losing the challenge and Harry Mahmood being the first person to be fired on the season.
But what happened in episode two and who is the second candidate to be shown the door in the boardroom?
Who got fired in the Apprentice last night?
Conor Gilsenan is the latest candidate to be sent walking.
The former rugby player from Ireland was brought back into the boardroom alongside Aaron Willis and Nick Showering after the boys lost another challenge.
Willis blamed sub-leader Conor for not following the brief, while Aaron himself faced criticism after he admitted he had no experience in the field.
Speaking in the back of the taxi Conor reflected, "Aaron, he should've gone home. It's a tough one to take but I've had plenty of setbacks in my rugby career, and this is the first major one in my new career, and I'll bounce back."
Read More
What happened in episode two of The Apprentice?
Episode two saw the teams set the challenge of creating an electric toothbrush aimed at 6-8 year olds as well as an educational app.
The boys once again lost the challenge after designing a toothbrush that resembled their questionable logo from week one.
The brown and green toothbrush was meant to resemble a wand, but drew attention for all the wrong reasons and the name of the avatar Whiffy the Wizard, didn't help matters.
The girls won with the second challenge with their space themed toothbrush.
Who are The Apprentice candidates left this year?
Following this week's elimination there are now 14 candidates remaining:
Aaron Willis, Flight Operations Instructor
Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Financial Firm Strategy Manager
Akshay Thakrar, Digital Marketing Agency Owner
Alex Short, Commercial Cleaning Company Owner
Amy Anzel, Beauty Brand Owner
Brittany Carter, Hotel Front of House Manager
Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Sustainability Company Owner
Harpreet Kaur, Dessert Parlour Owner
Kathryn Louise Burn, Online Pyjama Store Owner
Navid Sole, Pharmacist
Nick Showering, Finance Manager
Sophie Wilding, Boutique Cocktail Bar Owner
Shama Amin, Children’s Day Nursery Owner
Stephanie Affleck, Online Children’s Store Owner
