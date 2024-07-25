Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the archery, football, handball and rugby sevens competitions are already under way, the Paris Olympics begin in earnest following tonight’s opening ceremony.

The Games are all about the competition (Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together), but as is usual for a host city, the organisers of the Paris Olympics will aim to showcase the City of Lights and French culture just as much as the athletes.

Over the next 16 days we will see the marathon get under way at the Hotel de Ville, equestrian at Château de Versailles and beach volleyball on the the Champ de Mars in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Paris Olympics will herald 16 days of incredible sporting action

However, before the 10,000 athletes across 329 events in 32 sports head to these and other iconic venues, we will get to see the French capital showcased in what will be an opening ceremony like no other.

Tonight’s curtain raiser, masterminded by renowned stage director Thomas Jolly, is the first Olympic opening ceremony held outside a stadium.

Instead, the competitors will step onto 180 boats that will embark on a procession through the heart of Paris via the city’s main artery: the River Seine.

The flotillas will depart from the Austerlitz bridge before passing by iconic landmarks such as the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Place de la Concorde, before the parade reaches a crescendo at the Place du Trocadéro against the majestic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

As well as introducing live coverage of tonight’s unique opening ceremony, Clare Balding will also be previewing the next 16 days of incredible sporting action in France.

Along with Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine Jeanette Kwakye and JJ Chalmers, she is heading up the BBC’s comprehensive live coverage of the Games, and like millions of sports fans across the globe, she can’t wait for the action to get under way.

She says: “The crowds will be back, friends and families will be there to share the experience and support athletes, the venues will be beautiful, and it’ll be in a friendly time zone so there is a huge amount to enjoy.

“I think we’ll have our best ever Olympics in swimming and that’s what I’ll be enjoying.

“We’ve got huge chances across the board but I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how Matt Richards, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott can do in the pool, as well as Adam Peaty of course.

“Emma Finucane is one to watch in the velodrome and Tom Pidcock, who defends his mountain bike title.

“Also, I’ll keep a close eye on the Eventing team – Ros Canter is one to watch as well as Ben Maher, who defends his title in show jumping.”

Joining the BBC Sport presenters are a stellar line up of studio guests including Beth Tweddle, Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny, Denise Lewis, Fred Sirieix, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Katherine Grainger, Mark Foster, Michael Johnson, Nicola Adams, Rebecca Adlington and Tonia Couch, who will all share their analysis and expertise.

Following the spectacular opening ceremony, the Olympic flame will be burning bright in the illuminated cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens next to the Louvre.