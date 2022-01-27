The Woman in the House across the street: Netflix release date, trailer and cast of Kirsten Bell parody
Here's everything you need to know about the thriller parody 'The Woman in the House across the street:' that is coming to Netflix this week.
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, may have a long title, but it is tipped to be one of the most anticipated shows this year.
Created by the writers of Nobodies and starring Kirsten Bell, this dark comedy drama, will have you clinging to your sofa and laughing off it.
Here's everything you need to know about The Woman in the House.
When is The Woman in the House across the street release date?
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is released on Netflix this Friday, January 28th.
The highly anticipated thriller was executive produced by Will Ferrell and is made up of eight episodes.
What is the The Woman in the House across the street about?
The Woman in the House Cross the Street from the Girl in the Window follows heartbroken Anna played by Kristen Bell, who spends her days drinking a large glass of wine and staring out her window.
Things take a positive turn when single dad Neil played by Tom Riley, moves in across the street and Anna makes an effort to become friends or maybe more.
That is until one fateful night, she witnesses a gruesome murder, or did she really and can Anna trust what she was seeing all along?
The Woman in the House across the window cast
The Woman in the House across the window has an impressive cast including:
Kristen Bell as Anna
Tom Riley as Neil
Mary Holland as Sloane
Shelley Hennig as Lisa
Christina Anthony as Detective Lane
Samsara Leela Yett as Emma
Cameron Britton as Buell
Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Rex
Michael Ealy as Douglas
Brenda Koo as Carol
Appy Pratt as Elizabeth
