Wednesday: Shetland (BBC1, 9pm)

If you’ve been trying to avoid spoilers for the ninth series of Shetland, then you’re not alone. Even Ashley Jensen, who plays DI Ruth Calder, tried to put off finding out whodunit.

She explains: “It’s a very complex web this series. In fact, I decided that I wasn’t going to find out who the murderer was.

“So, for the first three episodes I felt like I was really in Calder’s shoes. I was looking at people through the character’s eyes thinking, ‘What are you giving me?’ Then I would leave a scene and quickly look back around again, just to see if somebody was doing something they shouldn’t have been behind the coppers’ backs after we’d gone!”

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh

The actress adds: “It added another element of fun for me. When I was playing the part, I wanted to be really present in every scene, to make myself look and listen to what people were saying, to see if I could solve the puzzle and ultimately, the crime.”

But would her character approve of the actress’s approach? Although Calder was only introduced in series eight as the replacement for original lead detective Jimmy Perez, viewers already know she takes a somewhat no-nonsense approach to crime-solving.

Ashley says: “[Calder’s] very instinctive and she doesn’t waste time. I think that in a situation when things are very time sensitive, particularly in a murder case, you have to make these decisions very quickly and Calder has a wealth of experience from having worked at the Met for 25 years.

“There’s very little that shocks her. She’s a DI and she’s done very well, so she trusts her instincts, which are often right – but not always – but at least she makes a decision and I think that complements Tosh, who is, as you know, much more of an empath.”

We’re now on to episode four, which may mean that Ashley is fully caught up on the scripts and knows the killer, but for the cops and the viewers, the mystery is deepening.

In the aftermath of the recent tragedy, Calder questions Patrick about Annie before getting a search warrant for the facility, where she and Tosh make a sinister discovery. However, before they can dig deeper into a possible connection between the lab and the murders, they must go in search of vulnerable Astrid Jakobson, who’s suddenly gone missing.

Not only is the teen a potentially important witness, the cops are also concerned that Astrid’s elaborate efforts to escape the island will put her in grave danger.

Meanwhile, at the Bett house, Ian is stunned to find Rossi in the garden, and Calder is also concerned about what exactly has brough Euan Rossi to Shetland.

As Ashley says: “There is definitely a little mistrust of Rossi with Calder. I think she knows he’s smart, they’re a kind of intellectual equal. She knows there’s more to him than he’s giving away because quite often there’s more to Calder than she ever gives away.”