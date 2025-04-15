​Wednesday TV Choice: The Repair Shop (BBC One, 8pm)

Expert craftspeople bring loved pieces of family history back to life in The Repair Shop

​Nostalgia is a powerful drug and The Repair Shop has been peddling it with easy-going charm for over eight years since a gently rotating cast of gifted craftspeople first set up shop in the beautiful Court Barn at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

A winning formula was established in that opening episode in March 2017, back when the programme was nestled cosily in the BBC Two schedule. The silky narration of Scottish actor Bill Paterson effortlessly tugged heartstrings as we learnt the remarkable true stories of three cherished family heirlooms.

Among those prized possessions: a timepiece that hadn’t ticked or chimed since the blind owner’s death, a 50-year-old wooden carving of a flying fish attributed to a descendent of an HMS Bounty mutineer and an accordion that brought hope to the bomb shelters of London during the Blitz. Afficionado Roger Thomas was perfectly in tune with the instrument.

Dozens of fresh-faced experts have delighted viewers with their artistry and attention to detail. Last year, the show welcomed skilled textiles conservator Rebecca Bissonnet, who has worked on Queen Elizabeth’s coronation dress and handled restorations in majestic venues such as Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace.

Several faces from that inaugural season are still resident in the barn. The talented throng includes master metal worker and classic car restorer Dominic Chinea, horologist Steve Fletcher, antique furniture restorer and carpenter Will Kirk, soft toy doyennes Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell aka The Teddy Bear Ladies, and silversmith and photographic enthusiast Brenton West.

Community is at the beating heart of The Repair Show, celebrating the efforts of the team to work together on a project and achieve a common goal for someone else. It’s heartwarming stuff and viewers can expect to snuffle into hankies through more deluges of happy tears.

Will and Dominic are the current co-foremen and in this week’s episode, they are faced with a life-sized model horse used as a teaching aid at a riding school for the disabled, a chair that survived the devastation of the Second World War, a handmade globe that reveals the time anywhere around the world and a leather darts case.

Steve’s sister, master saddler and leather expert Suzie Fletcher, is the obvious choice to work her magic on at least one of those coveted objects. Her love of horses was bred from her formative years. “I can vividly recall from a very young age making saddles and bridles for my rocking horse and Cindy horse,” she reminisces.

Suzie is incredibly grateful to be a part of such a close family on and off screen and to be given an opportunity to make a difference to others. “The Repair Shop not only shares wonderful stories, it showcases a variety of skills helping to inspire a new generation of skilled people both young and not so young.