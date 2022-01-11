The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst first aired in 2015 and features the infamous supposed confession of millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst.

It was announced today that Durst, who was sentenced to life in prison in California in October 2021 for the murder his friend, Susan Berman, has passed away in prison.

Here's how to watch the HBO documentary in the UK.

What is the The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst?

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is a six-part documentary series from director Andrew Jarecki that originally aired on HBO in 2015.

It covers the suspicious character of Robert Durst and the theory that he may have been involved in the murders of his wife, neighbour and friend, Susan Berman.

In September 2021, Durst was found guilty of Berman's murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment without possibility of parole.

Can I watch The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst on Netflix?

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst isn’t currently not available to watch on the UK version of Netflix.

It is only available to watch on the US version of this popular streaming channel.

Where can you watch The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst in the UK?

You can watch The Jinx if you have Sky, it is available on Sky Store at the price of £13.99

It is also available on Amazon Prime Video, at the same price.

What did Robert Durst’s say in The Jinx?

Durst accidently left his microphone on when he went to the bathroom during an interview and was unaware he was being recorded.

The episode showcases him saying, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The recording was shared with the police and charges were filed and a day after the episode aired, Durst was arrested in New Orleans.