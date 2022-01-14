Where is Lorraine Kelly today? Here's why Lorraine is not on ITV morning show today and her absence explained
Lorraine Kelly was missing from her ITV morning show today – here’s why
Viewers have been left questioning where Lorraine Kelly this morning after tuning into her show only to see the presenter was not there.
The popular morning show airs on ITV1 from 9am to 10am, with Lorraine leading the reigns.
However, this morning viewers were met with former Strictly star Ranvir Singh.
But why was Lorraine Kelly missing from this morning's show?
Where is Lorraine Kelly today?
Lorraine Kelly has not taken to social media to clarify her absence.
It's speculated that Kelly was simply having a day off and will be returning to the show on Monday.
Although Singh did not give an explanation as to why she was covering for Kelly, the presenter has stepped in, in the past, including most recently in December, whilst Kelly was on her Christmas holidays.
More from the News Letter:
The Apprentice 2022: Who left the Apprentice last night? Who was fired and what happened in episode two?