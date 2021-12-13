The Strictly Come Dancing finale is within sight.

The semi-final saw celebrity dancers and their partners are pulling out all the stops to get their hands on the Glitterball trophy next week.

But one couple had to leave the ballroom this weekend.

Who left Strictly last night?

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu are the latest couple to leave the competition, meaning they will not be appearing in next week's final.

There was stiff competition, with only five points between them and fellow contestants John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the bottom.

Rhys and Nancy performed the Samba but it wasn't enough to save them.

The Strictly judges faced a tough decision with Craig Revel Horwood commenting, 'In all the years I’ve been doing the show since 2004, I really do not want to make this decision tonight. This has been one of the most amazing dance offs I’ve ever witnessed. Both couples are equal and both couples deserve to go through and I just want to put both couples through.'

Reflecting on his time in the competition Rhys said, “I might not have gotten to the final but I learnt so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who’s just supported us in this new family.”

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

When is the Strictly final?

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air this weekend on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Who are the favourites to win?

According to the betting site Paddy Power, Rose Ayling Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice are the current favourites to win.

Odds on Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are 1/8, the current odds for the remaining final couples are as follows:

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington - 7/1

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe - 10/1