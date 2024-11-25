​

Yes, it’s been a classic Great British Bake Off series so far. Sadly, it all comes to an end this week as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood prepare to name this year’s winner.

After nine weeks of competition, only three contestants remain – which means the tent will feel pretty empty.

Some of the biggest characters have already been knocked out, sadly. We barely got to know retired nail technician Hazel and American-born former university lecturer Jeff before they left. The latter was particularly unlucky, having been forced to pull out due to ill health.

It came as a huge surprise, however, when John, who had previously looked as if he had the skills to make it all the way to the final, became the third person to leave – bread week just wasn’t for him.

“Because everyone is so talented you drop the ball and then it is your time to go,” he said, after receiving the news. “From being the first star baker of this season, then to having a really good week last week…. The tears are tears of pride.”

Effervescent farmer Mike was next, followed by London mechanic Andy, who said on his departure: “I had so much more to give and I felt I let myself down by not executing my bakes as well as I have previously. I was very emotional doing the showstopper and I couldn’t get my mind focused. The tent can emotionally affect you without realising.”

Then, at the midway point, perhaps the biggest blow occurred when Nelly got the boot. She really was a bright spark during her tenure, and the one competitor you imagine has what it takes to launch her own media career. The series certainly lost a little something when she hung up her apron and returned home.

“It’s not commiseration, it is a positive, I am so ready to leave,” she said at the time. “I never ever thought I would get to round six! I know my children are so proud. It’s not to teach them to win it is to teach them to enjoy. Don’t cry! Everyone is crying… Of course I am happy – in each of your heart is a piece of Nelly and you are never going to forget me.”

And she’s probably right. Will we be saying the same of whoever lifts the cake stand trophy?

Whatever the case, the winner will have surely earned it – this year has seen one of the finest cohorts in the show’s history take part.

Now, all that stands between the finalists and baking glory are three challenges – a Signature involving the creation of delicate scones, a Technical set by Prue in which a quintessential afternoon tea must be prepared, followed in the Showstopper by a hanging tiered celebration cake fit to be the centrepiece of a summer garden party.