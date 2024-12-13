Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke

Saturday: Strictly Come Dancing: The Final (BBC1, 6pm)

This year, Strictly Come Dancing celebrated its 20th birthday, but when the current series started, some viewers were wondering whether it would get to 21.

The pro-celebrity dance contest had been engulfed in a scandal after some former contestants spoke out about their experiences on the show, leading to questions about whether it would seem a little less glittery and fun this time around.

However, this series has largely managed to remind us why we fell in love with Strictly in the first place. Many pundits (and fans) have suggested that a lot of that is down to comedian Chris McCausland, who has been this year’s breakout star.

When he was announced as part of the line-up, Chris, who is blind, said: “If anybody out there is thinking – How the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don’t answer that…!”

Yet, with the help of his professional partner, Dianne Buswell, he’s revealed a talent for fancy footwork, winning over the judges and the viewers.

Perhaps one of the secrets is his attitude. Chris said: “I think the main thing… is to take the show seriously but not take myself too seriously.

“I’ve had lots of lovely messages from people saying you’re doing really well and it’s nice that fellow comedians think that I’m coming across as myself, that means a lot.”

He quickly became the bookies favourite to lift the glitterball trophy, but as we reach tonight’s final will he still be in the running?

After all, there have been plenty of surprises and upsets throughout the series, starting with Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, who had shown quite a bit of promise, becoming the first victim of the dance off.

There was also Blackpool, when Pete Wicks looked genuinely stunned that he’d been saved by the public after the judges left him stranded at the bottom of the leaderboard.

EastEnder Jamie Borthwick had been tipped as a potential finalist, especially after he scored an impressive 39 points for his week five paso, but he was voted out ahead of the quarter finals, after going up against Gladiator Montell Douglas, who proved herself a real fighter in the dance offs.

So, it’s still all to play for as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present the final. The celebs will be performing three routines (traditionally one that the judges think they can improve on since they first performed it, their own favourite, and a new, no-holds barred showdance).