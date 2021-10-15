Season 3 is finally here, after a two year wait caused by the pandemic, You is now available to binge on Netflix.

Here's everything you need to know about season 3.

You Season 3 Cast

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti return to the screen as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn,

But there will also be 13 new characters added to season 3 including:

The Vampire Diaries star Michelle McManus will play Natalie, the next door neighbour that Joe was watching at the end of Season 2.

Actor Travis Van Winkle will play a self-help guru and and Shalita Grant will play an parental influencer.

Tati Gabrielle will play a librarian called Marianne and Dylan Arnold will play Theo, a university student who has a difficult relationship with this stepfather.

When did Season 3 launch?

Season 3 of You launched on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Season 3 - What to expect?

Based on the plot of the third book, You Love Me, by Caroline Kepnes which was just published earlier this year, there will be plenty of twists and turns.

Almost two years have passed since we last checked in with Joe and Love, so where did we last leave off?

Joe is set to become a husband and father and has moved with Love to a suburban town called Madre Linda in Northern California.

In the last episode of season 2 we were teased with a new obsession for a neighbour next door - will Joe be able to keep it together?

Who is Mark Blum?

You Season 3, episode 1 features a touching tribute to Mark Blum, who played the bookstore owner Mr. Ivan Mooney, in the first season.

Mr Blum died in March 2020 due to Covid complications in New York at the age of 69.

Will there be a season 4?

Netflix confirmed there will be a fourth season, before its third season has even premiered.

This will reassure fans that even after they binge season 3, the story won't end there!