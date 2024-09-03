Final chance to view Caravaggio masterpiece as Ulster Museum exhibition ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Ulster Museum exhibition featuring two paintings by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (1571-1610) rarely seen together since the first quarter of the 17th century will come to a close this Sunday.

Caravaggio's ‘The Supper at Emmaus’ (1601) has been on loan to Ulster Museum from the National Gallery, London, as part of its ‘National Treasures’ project marking its bicentenary. Additionally, the Jesuit Community in Dublin, with the support of the National Gallery of Ireland, generously facilitated the loan of Caravaggio's ‘The Taking of Christ’ (1602). The exhibition which is sponsored by EY opened in May and has attracted 80,000 visitors to date.

Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive of National Museums NI, said: “This successful collaboration demonstrates how the arts can help celebrate our shared history and cultural diversity in a way that is inclusive and accessible to all. It is a wonderful bringing together of east-west and north-south partnership, and we are extremely grateful to our industry colleagues in both London and Dublin, and exhibition sponsor EY, who have helped make this happen for people in Northern Ireland to experience. To see both paintings together in the one location is almost unprecedented and is a genuine ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for local audiences, as well as being an undoubted draw for visitors from further afield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Stewart, Senior Curator of Art at National Museums NI, encouraged people to visit Ulster Museum this coming weekend. She said, “The connection between these two Caravaggio paintings is remarkable. Both were painted for the same patron, Ciriaco Mattei, and originally displayed in the same family palace in Rome. Reuniting The Supper at Emmaus and The Taking of Christ is an unusual event as they hardly ever travel and have rarely been seen together since the first quarter of the 17th century. This exhibition provides our audiences with an important chance to access these masterpieces in one place.”

Submit your story

The National Gallery developed the National Treasures programme as part of a series of events to mark its bicentenary. Ulster Museum is one of 12 museums and galleries across the four UK nations to host a masterpiece from the gallery’s renowned collection, with the aim of bringing more than half of the UK’s population within an hour’s journey of a beloved National Gallery painting.

Alexandra Kavanagh, Head of National Touring at the National Gallery, London, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ulster Museum on National Treasures – it’s wonderful see this display alongside the National Gallery of Ireland’s equally excellent Caravaggio sums up exactly the sort of dialogues we hoped to spark through this bicentenary project.”

Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland said, “Caravaggio’s ‘The Taking of Christ’ is one of the most popular works on show at the National Gallery of Ireland. As I was born and raised in Belfast, I’m very proud of this collaboration with our colleagues at National Museums NI.”