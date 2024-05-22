Fostering North team in Ballymoney coffee morning for foster carers
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Foster care fortnight is the UK's biggest awareness raising campaign to raise the profile of fostering and shine the light on local foster carers, thanking them for the job they do caring for children.
Cathy Duffin, senior social woker, Lynne Marhsall, Social Work Service Manager and all the staff wlecomed the carers and showed their appreciation.
Staff also said farewell to long-standing foster carer Jean Hayley who was presented with a bouquet made by Mandy Moore who had worked with Jean over the years.
A spokesperson said: "We were delighted to have the Mayor of Casuseway Coast and Glens Mr Steven Callaghan attend this moring.
"He made a very heart-filled speech and praised our carers for their work and dedication to the children in our local area."