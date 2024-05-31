IFM Truck brings industrial technology to Lisburn's Eikon Exhibition Centre
The IFM truck, known for its state-of-the-art mobile showroom, will feature hands-on demonstrations, expert insights, and exclusive previews of new products and solutions. This event promises to be an invaluable experience for anyone interested in the future of industrial technology.
“We are thrilled to welcome the ifm truck to the Eikon Exhibition Centre,” said Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director of the Eikon Exhibition Centre.
“This event highlights the cutting-edge innovations in industrial technology and reinforces our commitment to providing a venue ideally positioned to host such an event.
"We look forward to welcoming the ifm community to the Eikon Exhibition Centre where they can engage with the latest technological solutions and network with industry leaders.”
Admission is free, but spaces are limited. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. To register, please visit https://www.ifm.com/gb/en/gb/landingpages/ifm-roadshow-truck/ifm-truck-roadshow-uk
The exhibition at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Halftown Road in Lisburn on June 3 and 4 will be open from 8.30am to 7.30pm.