IFM Truck brings industrial technology to Lisburn's Eikon Exhibition Centre

The Eikon Exhibition Centre has announced that the renowned ifm truck will be making a stop at our venue on 3 and 4 June 2024, offering a unique opportunity for industry professionals and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in industrial technology and automation.

The IFM truck, known for its state-of-the-art mobile showroom, will feature hands-on demonstrations, expert insights, and exclusive previews of new products and solutions. This event promises to be an invaluable experience for anyone interested in the future of industrial technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ifm truck to the Eikon Exhibition Centre,” said Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director of the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

“This event highlights the cutting-edge innovations in industrial technology and reinforces our commitment to providing a venue ideally positioned to host such an event.

"We look forward to welcoming the ifm community to the Eikon Exhibition Centre where they can engage with the latest technological solutions and network with industry leaders.”

Admission is free, but spaces are limited. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. To register, please visit https://www.ifm.com/gb/en/gb/landingpages/ifm-roadshow-truck/ifm-truck-roadshow-uk