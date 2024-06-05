Irish job market faces AI-driven displacement: 150,000 jobs at risk
The report indicates that generative AI will revolutionize work. For example, data entry clerks, customer service representatives, and even some medical professionals could be automated. Two-thirds of jobs are predicted to be augmented by AI, but 28% of people won't be exposed to automation. Nevertheless, about 6%, or 150,000 positions, will probably have more than half their jobs displaced by AI and need new employment opportunities.
The study identifies specific sectors, like manufacturing, that will feel its impact. The manufacturing sector is projected to achieve an annual productivity growth rate of 1.2% and an increase in value-added, amounting to approximately €15–16 billion. Other sectors, such as information and finance, the public sector, business services and real estate, tourism, wholesale and retail trade, transport and storage, and construction, also expect substantial productivity improvements.
Nevertheless, according to the report, workers need re-training and up-skilling not to stay caught up in changing job market trends. Vanessa Hartley says this must involve any responsible introduction of AI into Ireland, accompanied by support for workers transitioning into new roles from the head of Google Ireland.
But the Irish government is not just aware of this fact alone; it is making efforts to develop strategies that diminish these effects. According to Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke, many current roles will be supported by AI; however, his team at the Department of Finance is producing a report that would stress test the labor market and identify areas that might be at risk, showing how proactive they are.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX; Sachin Dev Duggal, founder of Builder.ai David Michael Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, all agree on advancing technology, making jobs irrelevant. They highlight how crucial it is to adapt to new technologies and constantly upgrade oneself for relevance in the job market. Whereas Musk believes that AI will take up everyone else's space, Sachin Duggal does not have a negative perspective. Instead, he emphasizes job disruption as an opportunity to create new ones. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs' CEO, D-Sol, notes that change and innovation are necessary to remain competitive in the market, suggesting the possibility of a new job.
The report results have raised concerns about the potential loss of employment and workers' adaptability to the changing nature of work. Nonetheless, it also highlights significant economic benefits that AI can realize, potentially boosting Ireland's GDP by €45 billion over the decade. With this, one may appreciate AI's importance in driving economic growth and stability.
Google's report shows that Ireland should anticipate the changes AI might bring about. This can be done by investing in education and training programs and supporting businesses to adjust to the changing job markets so their employees can survive effectively in an AI economy. These proactive measures make readers feel like they are taking charge and have power over the situation.