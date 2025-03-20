James Arthur coming to Belfast

Following the emotional depth of his recent single "Celebrate," James Arthur returns with "Karaoke," out now.

The track, the latest from his highly anticipated albumPISCES,offers a bold departure from the introspective vulnerability of "Celebrate." With a grunge-inspired guitar riff at its core, "Karaoke" pulses with energy as James channels raw emotion into a plea for a partner to embrace their wild side, despite the scars of a past relationship.

Today also brings the news that James will embark on a tour in 2026 which will head to Belfast’s SSE Arena on January 31stand 3Arena, Dublin February 1st. Tickets on sale Friday 21stMarch at 9am from Ticketmaster.

James says,“I had the best time I’ve ever had on the Bitter Sweet Love world tour last year so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hitting the road once again for the Pisces world tour. I hope to see some familiar faces back again and hopefully some new ones. Can’t wait to get in my feels with you all and have a big old sing song in some gargantuan rooms. See you on the road!”

James Arthur

"Karaoke" defies expectations, with its title almost serving as a red herring. The track’s relentless guitar line is a far cry from the carefree karaoke image, instead delving into the emotional turbulence of a relationship. James sings the chorus like a mantra: “I want you dancing on the table, want you making a scene / I want you acting like a nightmare while you look like a dream,” expressing the push-pull of love and desire amidst unresolved trauma.

This single marks another bold step in James’ artistic journey, as he continues to explore themes of vulnerability, trauma, and the complexity of human relationships. "Karaoke" is a testament to his growth as an artist, blending electrifying rock influences with his signature raw emotion and storytelling.

The release of "Karaoke" sets the stage for James Arthur’s sixth studio album PISCES on April 25, 2025. With PISCES, James Arthur dives deeper into his personal struggles, blending atmospheric production with his powerful, raspy vocals to create a collection that is as introspective as it is sonically adventurous.

For more information and to pre-order PISCES, visit: www.betweendreamsandreality.com