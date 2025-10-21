Brits are expected to fork out £779 million on Halloween this year on ghoulish celebrations, decorations, and costumes, with each person spending an average of £26 to make it memorable

This year, Halloween coincides with half term, leaving hard-working parents juggling spooky fun with frighteningly increasing food bills.

But here’s one treat that won’t give parents a fright. On Halloween day next Friday, children in fancy dress can enjoy Asda’s popular Kids Eat for £1 meal deal completely freein cafés across the UK.

The £1 meal deal will continue throughout the rest of half term, helping families stretch their budgets while keeping kids fuelled and entertained.

First launching in June 2022, the initiative has already served over six million meals to children under 16 across Asda’s 205 cafés. With no minimum spend and no need for an accompanying adult meal, it offers an easy, affordable choice for busy families.

Little monsters can choose from nine different options including hot favourites such as chicken nuggets, fish fingers, penne pasta and pizza, or opt for the cold Pick & Mix option, which includes a sandwich, drink, fruit and a sweet treat.

The Halloween fun doesn’t stop there. From spooky party snacks and decorations to pumpkins from only 42p and more, Asda has everything families need to celebrate in style. George at Asda also offers a wide range of costumes starting from only £8 – perfect for every wannabe witch, ghost or vampire heading out to trick-or-treat.

“Halloween should be about fun, not financial fright,” said Jordan Cummings, buying manager, Cafes and Concessions at Asda. “With Halloween falling in half term this year, we’re proud to help families celebrate without breaking the bank - from free meals for kids in costume to great value across the store, including fun outfits from George.”