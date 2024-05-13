Local children meet Bing and Flop at WWT Castle Espie’s spring event programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families in County Down have been photographed meeting Bing and Flop from the multi-award winning pre-school series Bing at WWT Castle Espie’s spring event programme,

‘Bing’s Nature Explorers’. Boasting family-friendly activities to encourage little and big explorers alike to discover and learn more about wetland nature and wildlife, the Bing-themed experiences are part of the partnership between WWT and Acamar Films, which runs until Sunday 2 June.

Activities have included the meet and greet event last weekend with local, Nora Miele (pictured), aged three, delighting in meeting the popular children’s television characters, Bing and Flop.

Offering an opportunity for children to get up close to nature, the Bing’s Nature Explorers’ programme continues for the next three weeks with a chance for children to enjoy a self-guided activity trail. ‘

Nora Miele meets Bing and Flop

Bing’s Nature Explorers’ can grab a map and take part in a fun-filled trail featuring the stars of the multi-award winning children’s TV series. Helping little ones learn more about the wetland nature and wildlife, Bing and friends appear on colourful signposts that challenge the children to discover the amazing natural world surrounding them at Castle Espie.

With spring in full effect, the youngsters will relish in the outdoor adventure and be thrilled to see all the new life around them including cute mallard ducklings, swooping swallows and noisy gulls while they explore the 60 acre site near Comber.

Claire Conway, Marketing and Communications Manager at WWT Castle Espie, said: “Children love to see their favourite TV characters and Bing’s Nature Explorer’s activities is proving very popular for us this spring. Of course, all good things sadly do come to an end, and with the activities finishing in early June we really encourage parents and guardians to make the most of the opportunity for their children to join us to explore the wetlands with Bing.”

There’s no extra cost for children to participate in Bing’s Nature Explorer’s trail at WWT Castle Espie, it is included in the admission ticket or is free to WWT members. Every child that takes part in the trail receives a souvenir Bing sticker and Bing merchandise is also available to buy at the WWT shop.