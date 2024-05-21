Major exhibition and sale of Margey art at Hilton Templepatrick this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portrush based artist Adrian Margey will be staging a major solo exhibition and sale of his work at The Hilton Hotel Templepatrick this May Bank Holiday Weekend (Saturday 25th – Monday 27th May).

Margey shot to notoriety as a result of his bold and colourful contemporary depictions of Northern Ireland's landscape and landmarks. The artist is now also winning a great deal of praise for his more subtle, impressionistic works that embrace a naturalistic palette. Although Margey has exhibited widely on home soil, he held his first US exhibition in Washington DC back in 2022 and was invited to ‘live paint’ at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Experience Ireland Showcase’ in Milan earlier this year. Visitors should therefore expect an eclectic exhibition filled with vibrant landscapes, dramatic cityscapes and dreamy beach scenes.

From large-scale canvases to smaller pieces, collectors and art lovers will enjoy depictions of the North Coast, Donegal, the Mournes and Belfast City alongside representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers. With original pieces and limited edition prints in a wide variety of sizes going on show, there will be artwork to suit a range of budgets. The artist will be present throughout the show to discuss the work on sale and ideas for new commissioned pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very pleased to be showcasing my work at The Hilton Templepatrick over the Bank Holiday Weekend! The exhibition represents a wide spectrum of the work that I produce and I am excited to welcome visitors”, enthused Margey.

'Valiant Mussenden'

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times as follows: Saturday 25th May: 11am – 8pm | Sunday 26th May: 11am – 8pm | Monday 27th May: 11am – 6pm. Admission free – Everyone Welcome. *Free parking is available at the Double Tree by Hilton Templepatrick. The hotel is located on the Kingfisher Country Estate, 10 Paradise Walk, Templepatrick, BT39 ODD.