Major exhibition and sale of Margey art at Hilton Templepatrick this bank holiday weekend
Margey shot to notoriety as a result of his bold and colourful contemporary depictions of Northern Ireland's landscape and landmarks. The artist is now also winning a great deal of praise for his more subtle, impressionistic works that embrace a naturalistic palette. Although Margey has exhibited widely on home soil, he held his first US exhibition in Washington DC back in 2022 and was invited to ‘live paint’ at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Experience Ireland Showcase’ in Milan earlier this year. Visitors should therefore expect an eclectic exhibition filled with vibrant landscapes, dramatic cityscapes and dreamy beach scenes.
From large-scale canvases to smaller pieces, collectors and art lovers will enjoy depictions of the North Coast, Donegal, the Mournes and Belfast City alongside representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers. With original pieces and limited edition prints in a wide variety of sizes going on show, there will be artwork to suit a range of budgets. The artist will be present throughout the show to discuss the work on sale and ideas for new commissioned pieces.
“I am very pleased to be showcasing my work at The Hilton Templepatrick over the Bank Holiday Weekend! The exhibition represents a wide spectrum of the work that I produce and I am excited to welcome visitors”, enthused Margey.
Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times as follows: Saturday 25th May: 11am – 8pm | Sunday 26th May: 11am – 8pm | Monday 27th May: 11am – 6pm. Admission free – Everyone Welcome. *Free parking is available at the Double Tree by Hilton Templepatrick. The hotel is located on the Kingfisher Country Estate, 10 Paradise Walk, Templepatrick, BT39 ODD.
For more information visit www.adrianmargey.com or Telephone the Portrush studio on 07841593762.