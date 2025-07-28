MayWe Events Ltd unveils Belfast PEACEPLUS ‘Arts Across the Genres’ programme

A bold new creative initiative celebrating diversity, inclusion, and cross-community connection through the power of the arts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MayWe Events Ltd has announced the official launch of Belfast PEACEPLUS’ Arts Across the Genres (AATG), an ambitious and inclusive new arts programme set to transform Belfast’s creative and community landscape.

This initiative is backed by £695,744 in funding from Belfast City Council’s Belfast Local Community Action Plan, supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arts Across the Genres initiative will harness the power of creativity to promote understanding, build bridges, and celebrate Belfast’s rich cultural tapestry through the arts. Arts Across the Genres will contribute to the implementation of the Thriving and Peaceful Communities theme under the Belfast PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan.

PIC CAPTION; Lois Kennedy, MayWe Joint Managing Director, with project delivery partner John Walls of Giga Training.

Running from July 2025 to September 2027, Arts Across the Genres will bring together hundreds of participants across North, South, East, and West Belfast to engage in dynamic, collaborative projects spanning a wide range of artistic disciplines, including music, theatre, dance, visual and digital arts, creative writing, and filmmaking.

Designed to spark connection and encourage cross-community dialogue, the programme will feature:

Four large-scale genre-based art projects involving 140 participants each, delivered in paired area groups (for example: East/West and North/South OR East/North and West/South).

A fifth flagship project engaging 18 participants across the full two-year span, who will co-create a documentary film chronicling the journey and impact of the programme.

All projects will culminate in public showcases celebrating the talents, stories, and collective spirit of the people of Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MayWe Events Ltd, known for producing vibrant and inclusive arts initiatives across the region, will lead the delivery of the programme, collaborating with esteemed partners BEAM Creative Network and Giga Training, ensuring expert facilitation and deep community engagement at every stage.

Lois Kennedy, Joint Managing Director of MayWe Events, shared her enthusiasm:“This programme is a powerful example of how the arts can break down barriers, inspire connection, and celebrate our shared humanity. Arts Across the Genres will provide joyful, meaningful opportunities for people of all backgrounds to come together, create together, and build lasting connections across our communities.”

For more information on Belfast City Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Community Action plan, visit the council website at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/PEACEPLUS