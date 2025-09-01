New ‘Cloister Artisan Market’ launches at Benburb Priory this Christmas

Benburb Priory will play host to a brand-new festive event – the Cloister Artisan Market – on Saturday, November 22, and applications are now open for traders, makers, and artisans who wish to be part of this magical Christmas celebration.

With its atmospheric cloisters, ancient stone walls, and rich heritage, Benburb Priory is the perfect backdrop for a Christmas artisan market. For centuries, the priory has stood as a place of community and gathering, and this November it will once again come alive – this time with the sparkle of festive lights, the scent of mulled wine, and the buzz of excited shoppers.

The new Cloister Artisan Market at Benburb Priory will showcase independent traders from across the region, offering a carefully curated selection of seasonal gifts, artisan crafts, handmade decorations, local produce, and festive treats. From hand-poured candles and unique jewellery to traditional preserves, wreaths, and bespoke Christmas creations, visitors can expect a market full of charm, authenticity, and festive spirit.

We now inviting stallholders, artisans, and small businesses to apply for a place at the indoor market. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your products in a historic and atmospheric venue that is sure to attract both local shoppers and visitors from further afield.

Christmas at Benburb Priory

Benefits for traders include:

A unique festive trading space within the beautiful Benburb Priory.

Strong promotional campaign to attract families, gift-seekers, and Christmas shoppers.

The chance to be part of the very first ‘Cloister Artisan Market’.

A welcoming, community-focused event celebrating local creativity and craftsmanship.

Spaces are limited, and from past markets we expect high demand, so early applications are encouraged.

Visitors can expect not just a shopping experience, but a chance to step into history, enjoy festive entertainment, and soak up the Christmas atmosphere in one of the Co Tyrone’s most beautiful historic sites.

The Cloister Artisan Market at Benburb Priory will take place on Saturday, November 22, between 10am – 4pm. Alongside artisan stalls, visitors will enjoy festive refreshments, seasonal music, and the opportunity to explore the historic priory grounds dressed in twinkling Christmas lights.

Are you:

Artisan craft makers

Food and drink producers

Artists and designers

Seasonal gift creators

Independent small businesses

If you would like to apply for a stall or receive more details, simply fill out the form at https://form.jotform.com/252431398953364