Northern Ireland’s Most Magical Christmas Event Returns

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick Looks Forward to the Opening of Enchanted Winter Garden for 2025.

Presented by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the much-loved Enchanted Winter Garden will return to Antrim Castle Gardens from Friday 28 November to Tuesday 30 December 2025, promising to be its most dazzling year yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the event’s growing popularity, Enchanted Winter Garden will run for an additional four nights, giving families the opportunity to experience the magic through the festive season and up to just before New Year’s Eve.

This year’s event introduces a host of exciting new features designed to elevate the experience for visitors of all ages. Among the highlights is the debut of the Enchanted Tree Choir, a new attraction that will see the trees of the forest brought to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funfair has also been expanded, offering new, more thrilling rides to entertain both the little and big kids. Visitors can also look forward to a series of brand-new light installations, including a striking light show.

Make magical memories this festive season at Enchanted Winter Garden.

Returning favourites will also make a welcome appearance, including the Festive Food Fayre, serving up delicious seasonal treats and of course Santa’s Grotto, where families can meet the man himself until 23 December.

Post Christmas, when Santa heads home for a well-earned rest, his Grotto will be taken over by The Grinch, who’ll be up to no good as he brings his own mischievous twist to attendees from 27 – 30 December.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said, “As an Antrim woman and a mum of two, the Enchanted Winter Garden holds a very special place in my heart. It’s a magical experience for families and a chance to make lasting memories together right here in our beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also continue its commitment to accessibility, with Inclusive Evenings on 4 and 10 December, offering reduced lighting, sound levels and a relaxed environment for visitors with additional needs. These evenings are supported by The Junction Retail and Leisure Park.