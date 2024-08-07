Performing Arts Students Creating Sweetest Summer Youth Project Of The Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rehearsals for Belfast School of Performing Arts summer youth project are in full swing, and after the huge success of the junior project, Little Mermaid Jnr, which gained standing ovations from audiences in July, hopes are high for the senior students who are excited to be performing the Northern Ireland Premiere of the much loved and deliciously magical story of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

From the company that brought you Les Miserables last year, and with Peter Corry at the helm once more, the creative team and cast are working on a spectacular performance of madness and fun which is choc-a-bloc filled with laughter and joy. The cast have just three weeks to pull together the entire show and the rehearsal process is intense.

Peter says: “The Summer Youth Projects are a chance for these young performers to really test themselves, getting to experience what it’s like to put on a real production in a real theatre – it’s hard work and without fail they always put their heart and soul into it. These projects always make me feel an immense sense of pride as the students navigate not only new skills and challenges but new friendships too – it's wonderful to see lifelong friendships grow and the young people develop their skills and confidence together in a supportive environment.”

Peter goes on to say: “It’s early days but what I have seen so far is fabulous – our young cast are energetic, colourful and brilliant. To conjure the world of Willy Wonka requires energy, commitment and a huge dollop of pure imagination and they have all of that, and more.”

“This musical is one that most of us will have memories of from our own childhood. Personally, I was always a big fan of the Oompa Loompas, but each of the children are adding their own spin on all the crazy, fun and sometimes awful characters, I’m excited to see the end result! It’s going to be a great show!”

“This show has several challenging roles and moments, and it provides many opportunities for those taking part to learn and grow, even for the most seasoned young performer. I’m delighted that our cast is very mixed, some are seasoned BSPA performers, some are new faces, some are even relatively new to the stage, no matter the level of experience, they are all here to learn, develop skills and ultimately enjoy a summer well spent.”