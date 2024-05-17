Return of the Lambeg to East Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lambeg Drumming match is to be held on June 7.

As part of Ballymacarrett Royal Black District Chapter No4’s 130th anniversary celebrations the familiar rattle of the Lambeg Drum will return to East Belfast for what is thought to be the first time in around fifty years on Friday June 7 as the District organise a special Lambeg Drumming match.

The events will kick off at 6pm in the grounds of the former First Ballymacarrett Presbyterian Church with a BBQ for all the family along with children’s entertainment with the Lambeg Drumming Competition commencing on Paulett Avenue at 8pm.