Schools Encouraged to Get Creative for Good Relations Week 2025

Pictured is Peter Day, Community Relations Council; Mr S. Orr, Co-Principal at Cavehill Primary School; Áine Brady, Education Authority; alongside pupils from Cavehill Primary School.

The Community Relations Council, together with the Education Authority, is inviting primary and secondary school students across the region to take part in this year’s Poster Design Competition for Good Relations Week 2025.

The theme for Good Relations Week 2025 is ‘Connect’, recognising that the foundation of a better community is built on People, Planet, and Prosperity – all connected by the goal of Peace.

The theme reminds us that by prioritising people, we cultivate communities that are welcoming, inclusive and resilient. Through collective responsibility for our planet, we ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. By driving prosperity, we build an economy that creates opportunity and security for all.

The Poster Design Competition invites 4 – 14 year-olds to creatively express how their schools embrace Good Relations Week and the power of connection. Pupils can use drawings, words, or photographs to design a unique A4 poster that reflects this year’s theme. Entries may be submitted individually, in groups, or as a classroom project.

The poster competition kicks off on Monday 15th September with the deadline for submissions of Sunday 19 October 2025, giving schools the opportunity to complete their posters before or during Good Relations Week (13 - 19 October).

Good Relations Week 2025 is expected to feature over 200 cross-community and multi-cultural events across the region, including workshops, theatre productions, exhibitions, debates and musical performances. The programme will showcase the strength of communities working together to break down barriers, connect with one another, and tackle the issues that affect society today.

Winners of the Poster Design Competition will receive special prizes for their creative contributions with their artwork shared across Community Relations Council and Good Relations Week platforms.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said:

"We are keen for as many schools as possible to take part and submit entries for our Good Relations Week PosterDesign Competition. Creative activities are an excellent way to bring young people together, helping to nurture positive community relations and build lasting bonds. The competition will give pupils a chance to showcase their creativity while also reflecting on how connection, inclusion, and good relations can make a real difference in their everyday lives."

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, said:

"Our previous poster competitions have been incredibly successful, showcasing the creativity and thoughtful ideas of young people across the region. This year, we anticipate the same high standard and look forward to seeing entries that bring this year’s theme, ‘Connect’, to life, all while inspiring meaningful classroom conversations about what good relations mean to them."

Jayne Simms, Education Authority Lead for PEACEPLUS ASPIRE, added:

"The PosterDesign Competition offers pupils a fantastic opportunity to engage with Good Relations Week and explore its values. Schools have a great opportunity to reflect on what good relations mean in their schools and communities and to also win some exciting prizes. I look forward to seeing the creative entries from both primary and post-primary schools.

How to Enter:

Entries can be submitted by email to: [email protected]

or by post to: Good Relations Week 2025 Poster Design Competition, Anderson House, Holywood Road, Belfast BT4 2GU.