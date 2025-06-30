Storytelling magic comes to Hillsborough Castle this summer with an exciting author line-up at the Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hunt trail

Visitors can expect regular storytelling sessions for the whole family, hosted by celebrated UK and Irish authors such as Jane Riordan, Sheena Wilkinson and Sophie Kirtley

This summer, the air is ‘humming’ with ‘hunny’ as a new literary experience awaits in the 100-acre gardens of Hillsborough Castle, with live storytelling sessions from ten celebrated children’s authors set to transform the grounds into a storybook wonderland during the Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hunt trail.

Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that cares for Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, in collaboration with Disney and the Royal Literary Fund (RLF), will introduce a series of magical weekly storytelling sessions hosted by authors from across the UK and Ireland.

From now to August 31, a new author will bring the world of the Hundred Acre Wood to life each week in the enchanting setting of Owl’s Book Corner. Reading classic Winnie the Pooh tales and excerpts from their own children’s books, each author will captivate, inspire and delight avid readers and ramblers of all ages.

Among the featured writers are Jane Riordan, author of Winnie the Pooh Meets The King and Once There Was a Bear, and authors from the RLF including Sheena Wilkinson, Amanda Swift, Jasbinder Bilan, Sophie Kirtley, Jim Beckett, Anna Wilson, Teresa Heapy, Maisie Chan, and Michael Mann. Each author will bring their unique storytelling magic to the gardens, creating a memorable experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Little explorers and lifelong fans alike can set off on a delightful adventure to track down ten hidden ‘hunny’ pots tucked away in the lush greenery of the Castle gardens - because in classic Pooh Bear style, he’s forgotten where they all are and needs help to find them!

The Winnie the Pooh trail will start by collecting a map, pencil and Pooh stick from the entrance and continue to be filled with charming moments along the way, inspired by Winnie the Pooh and friends, from Piglet’s Cosy Burrow to Rabbit’s Garden.

After the trail, adventurers can delight in discovering and purchasing Winnie the Pooh treasures - from timeless storybooks and soothing English teas to cuddly soft toys that bring the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to life.

With Kids Go Free to the gardens all summer long and daily storytelling led by the Castle’s Public Engagement Assistants continuing alongside the author sessions, visitors can bask in fresh air and timeless tales, with plenty of space to roam, read and play at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Beloved by generations, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh publishing collection offers a charming range of storybooks, activity titles, and audio editions that celebrate friendship, curiosity, and the timeless magic of the Hundred Acre Wood – and continues to inspire warmth, imagination, and a deep emotional connection among fans of all ages.