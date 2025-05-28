Summer of roses: free gardening workshop at Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting a free Rose-themed Grow How workshop at its Antrim and Lisburn stores this June, sharing top tips for caring for this beloved flowering plant. From pruning to planting and everything that helps these fragrant flowers thrive.

Roses: From Pruning to Planting is a gardening workshop designed for people of all ages and abilities, taking place this on the first Saturday and Wednesday of the month.

The Grow How workshop at the Antrim and Lisburn stores will cover the different varieties of roses available and advice on picking the perfect one for your garden space. With over 250 varieties to choose from at Dobbies, there are plenty options to suit a garden or outdoor space – from modern shrub and English roses to bush roses, rambling roses and climbing roses. Various factors can help when choosing the right rose, like the amount of sunshine the plant might need to flourish and how much maintenance they’ll need. Also covered in the session will be some rose planting basics, covering the different kind of pots and planters, potting mix, mulch and rose feed to keep the plant well-fed.

Dobbies’ Green Team will then go over pruning, why it is important and essential tools before demonstrating how to deadhead roses. Attendees at the Antrim and Lisburn stores will then get the chance to give it a go themselves, learning practical gardening skills. Cutting back roses is a vital part of caring for the plant and can be done during the early summer months to encourage healthy growth of new blooms.

Special Dad Rose is now available in Dobbies stores

Attendees will get the opportunity to ask any rose-care questions and talk through current challenges with their existing roses during an informal Q&A session.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is excited for June’s Grow How workshop on roses at the Antrim and Lisburn stores. He said: “Roses are a timeless garden favourite, providing a vibrant pop of colour, a delicate fragrance when in bloom and are a magnet for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

“There are so many wonderful varieties, perfect for any outdoor space. We’re excited to help demonstrate some simple planting and pruning tips to help gardeners in Antrim and Lisburn stores enjoy these popular flowers throughout the summer months and into autumn.”

New to Dobbies this season, though a firm favourite with rose enthusiasts, is the ‘Special Dad’ rose with its classic blooms that will return with colour and sentiment year after year.