Ten things to do in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are ten exciting things to do 17-23 June

1. Summer of Play - Yoga on the Roof, Bushmills, County Antrim, 21 June. Calling all yogis. Have you ever taken part in a yoga class on the roof of a building with panoramic, breath-taking views of the Causeway Coast? Start your weekend off right with positive vibes only, and join Hatha Yoga Instructor, Chrissie Douglass, for a one-hour, open-air session of complete relaxation on the roof of the Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre.

2. National Treasures: Caravaggio at Ulster Museum, Belfast, now until 1 September. Don’t miss Caravaggio's (1571-1610) 'The Supper at Emmaus' (1601) on display at Ulster Museum as part of bicentenary celebrations for the National Gallery, London, and in a first for Belfast, has been reunited with his ‘The Taking of Christ’ (1602) painting, especially for their National Treasures exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3. Coast and Country Food Tour, Coleraine, 22 June. Experience the exceptional foodie culture of the Causeway Coast. In this six-hour tour, Wendy will encourage you to sit back, relax and savour the flavours that make this area so unique. As you travel by luxury small coach on a tour of five planned stops, you will experience the fresh outdoors and taste locally produced artisan foods. You will meet the makers at a local artisan markets, visit a beautiful farm and savour the world-famous Bushmills Whiskey, distilled in the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world.

Classic Cars at Montalto, County Down

4. Summer Solstice – Forest Bathing Immersion, Killeavy, County Armagh, 22 June. This special forest bathing immersion celebrates the Celtic festival of midsummer and the longest day of the year. Slieve Gullion forest is a perfect haven to deepen your spiritual connection with nature. Theywill create a special nature mandela to guide you during a healing white light meditation. The Solstice Fest experience, at Adventure Playpark at Slieve Gullion Forest Park, will include a tea ceremony of wild elderflower cordial, shortbread from a local bakery and Irish strawberries.

5. Celebrate Crom, Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh, 22 – 23 June. Enjoy a great programme of events at Crom Estate, including bushcraft sessions, water activities, guided walks, face painting, storytelling, demonstrations, butterfly workshops, pond dipping, Irish dancing, music, a BBQ and more.

6. Universal Sound Experience at OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, Davagh Forest, County Tyrone, 19 June. Join Tessa Ann for this Summer Solstice - Universal Sound Experience at OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory. OM is a special place, set within Davagh Forest at the foot of the Sperrins, beside the megalithic site of Beaghmore Stone Circles. Throughout the event, you will move between environments from the nature space outside, to the exhibition space, through to the observatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. The Three Sisters Tour - Springhill, Lissan House and Killymoon Castle, Cookstown, County Tyrone, 21 June. Explore Mid Ulster’s amazing collection of historic houses, perfectly maintained and lovingly preserved. You will be taken on a journey of three of these houses, Lissan House, Springhill and Killymoon Castle which all have a unique link of the three sisters - Henrietta, Louisa and Elizabeth Molesworth, the daughters of Richard Molesworth and his 2nd wife Mary Jenney Ussher. The price of £25pp includes coach, tour, refreshments and a light supper.

8. Traditional Irish Breadmaking, Killinchy, County Down, 21 June. Join Tracey in her kitchen on the shores of Strangford Lough. You’ll be welcomed into her home with the aroma of homemade Fruit Soda Bannock as it comes out of the oven. You’ll enjoy this sweet treat with some award-winning Irish butter. Then it’s time for some Griddle Bread making. Aprons on and time to make traditional breads – Soda breads, Wheaten and Potato. You’ll take home a big bag of your homemade breads to enjoy.

9. Comber Earlies Food Festival, Comber, County Down, 22-25 June. The annual Comber Earlies Food Festival is a wonderful day out filled with family fun, cookery demos in the Festival Kitchen and activities that celebrate the Comber Earlies potato which holds PGI Status. Enjoy a wealth of artisan food and drink stalls, celebrity chef demos and tastings, music and lots more foodie favourites at this free family event.

10. Classic Cars at Montalto, Ballynahinch, County Down, 23 June. Spend the day in spectacular scenery surrounded by impressive classic cars to admire. Take your time to appreciate these beautiful machines firsthand and gain an interesting insight into their components, upkeep and history. A fun day out for vintage-car enthusiasts and those of us who just think they look great.