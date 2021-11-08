Pictured (L-R): Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction and Dan Gordon, actor, launch the return of award-winning Christmas panto, Elves Got Talent 2, to The Junction in Antrim. Commencing on Wednesday 15th December, the 45-minute show will run three times daily until Sunday 19th December, with all proceeds from the ticket admission sales going direct to St John Ambulance Antrim, NI Children’s Hospice and Women’s Aid. Admission fee is £9 per adult and £6 per child. For more details and booking information please visit www.thejunctionshopping.com.

Following nine sell-out shows that were performed as a Drive-In format last year, the revamped show, created by leading arts organisation Cahoots, will showcase budding new elves ready to show off their talents in the hope of winning over the audience.

Supported by Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council and Arts and Business NI, the festive spectacle will feature renowned Northern Irish actor and writer, Dan Gordon – best-known for roles in Give My Head Peace and Cahoots’ Broadway production, Nivelli’s War, alongside aerial circus artist and performer Lennin Nelson-McClure, and magician Caolan McBride.

Commenting on the return of the award-winning show, Chris Flynn, centre director, The Junction, said: “Elves Got Talent was originally commissioned last year in response to the pandemic, when live indoor theatre performances were cancelled due to restrictions. The arts sector had been severely impacted, and as a retail scheme, we saw an opportunity to collaborate with the talented team at Cahoots to create space for local talent and in the creative industry to perform, and also offer a magical ambience for our customers.

“It was the first time we’d ever hosted anything like this at The Junction – and we were overwhelmed by the demand and positive response from customers about the show.

“With the support of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council and Arts & Business NI, we are thrilled to bring this festive spectacle back to the scheme and have no doubt it will be another sell-out show.”

Paul Bosco McEneaney, artistic director, Cahoots, added: “We can’t wait to share a little Christmas magic with even more young audiences and their families following the success of last year...we are thrilled to be back face-to-face with audiences this Christmas. They will really feel part of the spectacle and we have some big surprises up our sleeves to make for some incredibly memorable moments.”

Sarah Mackey, executive and business support, Arts & Business NI, added: “More than just a fun day out, this is a celebration of the local community and the power of the arts to bring people together.”

Elves Got Talent 2 runs from December 15 – 19. Selected shows will be reserved for local primary schools. For more details and booking information, please visit www.thejunctionshopping.com.