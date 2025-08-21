Legendary Irish rock band Hothouse Flowers will headline Belfast Maritime Festival

Legendary Irish rock band Hothouse Flowers are set to headline Belfast Maritime Festival which returns on 6th-7th September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on the iconic Titanic Slipways and presented by the Maritime Belfast Trust, organisers say the band will bring their dynamic blend of soul, gospel, folk, and pop rock to Belfast’s vibrant waterfront.

Renowned for hits like “Don’t Go” and “I Can See Clearly Now”, Hothouse Flowers will take to the stage as the centrepiece of a weekend packed with heritage, culture, and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This headline performance marks a new direction for the Belfast Maritime Festival, expanding its appeal and offering a new experience for festivalgoers.

Joining the headliners are Ríoghnach Connolly & Honeyfeet, led by BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of the Year, they deliver a powerful, eclectic performance with a broad terrain of musical textures, from foot-tapping song to floor-thumping dance rhythms.

And the entertainment doesn’t stop with the music, attendees to the gig can enjoy a mouth-watering selection of locally sourced street food, drinks and amusements.

The headline concert is just one of the musical performances throughout the festival weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full line up of local and international acts programmed by Belfast TradFest will take to the stage on the Titanic Slipways daily from 11am including Joshua Burnside and High Kings.

Dónal O’Connor of Belfast TradFest said: "Belfast TradFest is proud to curate a programme of the very best Irish artists to honour the city’s vibrant maritime legacy and we're delighted to share this music with new audiences in such an iconic setting.”

Get your tickets now for Hothouse Flowers and Ríoghnach Connolly & Honeyfeet, an unforgettable night of music at the Belfast Maritime Festival- click here

Stretching across the Maritime Mile, the Belfast Maritime Festival invites locals and visitors alike to dive into a weekend of discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast’s heritage waterfront will be alive with activity, from tall ships docked along the quayside to street theatre, music, heritage, food, amusements and interactive family zones.

Hothouse Flowers

Kerrie Sweeney MBE, Chief Executive of Maritime Belfast Trust, added “As a charity passionate about preserving and promoting Belfast’s maritime heritage, we see no better way than staging great music at one of the city’s most unique and historic settings.

"With support from our partners, Maritime Belfast is excited to offer a new evening experience as part of our joint ambition to make Belfast Maritime Festival even bigger and better.”

The Belfast Maritime Festival has been organised by Belfast City Council in partnership with Maritime Belfast Trust and supported by Belfast Harbour, Titanic Quarter Limited, Titanic Belfast, Odyssey Trust, Department for Communities, Tourism NI and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs through the NI Regional Food Programme.