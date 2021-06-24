Lyric looks forward to return of live theatre

Philip Crawford, Sophie McGibbon, Tara Lynee O'Neill, Steven Cooke, Jimmy Fay, Anne Smyth

Having had to close the doors to live audiences for sixteen months, the team are delighted to announce details of two Lyric productions: a version of the classic Dracula by Scottish writer Liz Lochhead with actors from the Lyric’s Drama Studio, July 27 – August 1, and a brand new play by Tara Lynne O’Neill, Rough Girls from September 4 – 2, telling the story of the first all-female football team set in Belfast at the end of the First World War.

Dracula is a masterpiece of the horror genre, probing questions of identity, sanity and the dark corners of Victorian sexuality and desire. Young actors from the Lyric’s hugely successful Drama Studio programme, which for over a decade has nurtured new talent such as Anthony Boyle, will perform a version of Dracula. This story has been adapted from the original Bram Stoker classic by former Makar, the Scots equivalent of the Poet Laureate, Liz Lochhead.

Set in Belfast 1917 – 1921 and based on true events, Rough Girls by Tara Lynne O’Neill, is the untold story of Belfast women who stepped onto a pitch in society-shocking shorts and footie boots, a ball at their feet and a point to prove.

Jimmy Fay, Executive producer at Lyric Theatre Belfast said: “I am delighted to announce that our re-opening shows will be our Drama Studio production of Dracula and a brand new Lyric commissioned play, Rough Girls by Tara Lynne O’Neill.

“Everyone at the Lyric is grateful for the continued support of The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and is delighted to welcome Electric Ireland as a sponsor for Rough Girls. Getting back to the electric energy of live performance is crucial for our team at the Lyric as well as for the long-term sustainability of the theatre industry. We are live and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back into the theatre in July even as we continue to provide audiences with access to the productions online.”

Tickets for Dracula and Rough Girls will be on sale on Friday June 25.

For further details visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk.