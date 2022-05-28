Powerful drama depicts horrors of war

Catriona McFeely, Shannen McNeice and Vicky Allen in The Shedding of Skin

The Shedding of Skin, produced by Belfast-based Kabosh, is a poetic, multi-layered howl of rage, giving voice to the thousands of women who have suffered abuse in all corners of the world.

The play is written by Armagh playwright Vittoria Cafolla, directed by Kabosh Artistic Director Paula McFetridge and stars an all-female cast.

Paula said that with the events currently happening in Ukraine, the play’s staging is a timely addition to the conversation on gender-based violence. “We want audiences to be moved, stimulated and mobilised to end the horrors of war and the brutalisation of women. People feel so disengaged, overwhelmed and misinformed at the moment. Provocative, high-quality theatre offers a place for us to reach a better understanding of the impact of warm,” she added. The Shedding of Skin is presented in the form of a Greek tragedy, with three Furies roaming the earth giving voice to women who have suffered.

Vittoria Cafolla believed the play needed to be epic in form and scale to do justice to the universal themes.

She said: “The Furies were originally creatures who pursued and punished men for their heinous deeds. So much of this play is about justice, in that these crimes against women aren’t taken seriously, or acted upon. It felt natural to use the Furies to drive the debate on retribution.”

The play was streamed last year because of Covid-19 restrictions so this will be the first time that this thought-provoking piece will be performed on the stage. Paula believes strongly the play should be seen on stage to capture its full impact.

The production will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre in Londonderry on June 3 and 4 at 8pm; at the Marketplace Theatre in Armagh on June 8 at 8pm and at the Lyric Theatre from June 14-18 at 8pm and on June 18 & 19 at 3pm.