VIDEO: Sneak peek as Portrush Music Society prepares for opening night of Beauty and the Beast
...for Portrush Music Society has cast a magical spell over the venue to turn it into their theatrical home for the next fortnight for their production of the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast.
The award-winning Society will transform the sports hall into a fabulous fairytale land for this ‘tale as old as time’ which will run from Friday, October 18 until Saturday, October 26 (with Saturday and Sunday matinees).
Taking on the iconic role of Belle is the incredibly talented Nuala Kwong who won a NODA award for her portrayal of Christine in last year’s PMS production of The Phantom of the Opera. Nuala is joined by Luke de Belder in the titular role of the Beast. Luke’s fabulous voice and acting talent captivated audiences last year as he portrayed Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera.
Other principal roles are played by Tim Brown (Maurice), Aidan Hughes (Cogsworth), Lindsay Johnson (Babette), Kieran Connor (Lumiere), Rosemary O’Connor (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Elaine Macauley (Mrs Potts), Kathleen and Shannon (Chip), Aaron Jamieson (Gaston), David Mitchell (Lefou) and Colin Pascoe (Monsieur D'Arque).
The magic will be completed by a top class orchestra, ensemble and stage crew.
The show, which has been sponsored by the Bayview Hotel, has been brought to life by the production team of Terry Cloughley (Musical Director), Kerry Kane (Director), Rosemary O’Connor (Choreographer) and William Thompson (Producer).
Tickets priced at £16 (plus an additional booking fee) and are available via TicketSource. Group offers are available by contacting [email protected]