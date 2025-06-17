Tickets go on sale for 19th Belfast Mela Festival

A spectacular week long programme of multicultural events is planned for this year’s 19th Belfast Mela Festival which starts with the magical Mela Carnival on Saturday 16 August, followed by exciting events across the city all week, before the traditional Mela Day finale in Botanic Gardens on Sunday 24 August, 2025.

Belfast Mela founder and CEO of ArtsEkta, Nisha Tandon joined Mela hosts U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly, ArtsEkta artists and young Bollywood dancers Amelia (10) and Aria (6) with drummer Noa (12) in Botanic Gardens this week to announce that tickets for Mela Day are now available to book online via www.belfastmela.org.uk

Nisha Tandon, CEO of leading cultural arts charity ArtsEkta which organises the Belfast Mela says: “Last year, tens of thousands came together to celebrate the rich diversity and vibrant spirit of our people at the Belfast Mela festival. This summer, we’re excited to welcome even more visitors as Mela returns from 16–24 August for a dynamic, week-long celebration that transforms the city into a global stage of colour, rhythm and flavour.

“On Mela Day, Botanic Gardens is transformed into a magical multicultural wonderland — alive with the sights, sounds and aromas of cultures from every corner of the world. From music and dance to art and cuisine, it’s a joyful fusion of traditions that brings communities together in the heart of Belfast.

“With overwhelming demand last year, we strongly encourage early booking for 2025,

as only a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate this year.”