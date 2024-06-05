Travel with Translink for a summer of events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a packed events calendar kicking off across Northern Ireland, Translink is encouraging the public to take the hassle out of getting to and from venues, and travel with Translink. Providing bus, coach and rail travel to some of the biggest concerts, sporting events and festivals throughout this summer, Translink has a great range of additional transport options for upcoming events.

Translink’s Southern Area Manager, Arthur Hamilton, explains: “Whether you are a football or rugby fan, a Swifty, like to rock out to ACDC or you’re heading with friends to Belsonic we’ve got travel options to keep you moving this summer.

"Events like large-scale concerts or sporting fixtures can cause an increase in traffic so why not leave the car at home or use one of our Park and Ride facilities and let Translink get you there hassle-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Not only will you enjoy a less stressful and more cost-effective journey, but you will also be doing your bit for the environment with a cleaner, greener way of travelling.”

Concert-goers, Jamie, Jess and Georgia are excited to travel with Translink this summer

Special Translink travel options include bus specials to see The Killers at 3Arena, Dublin (12th, 14th & 15th June) and limited bus options to Taylor Swift’s Era Tour taking place at the end of June.

Other event specials include Stevie Nicks at Dublin’s 3Arena on 3rd July and four performances by Cold Play at Croke Park from 29th August.