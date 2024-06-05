Travel with Translink for a summer of events
Translink’s Southern Area Manager, Arthur Hamilton, explains: “Whether you are a football or rugby fan, a Swifty, like to rock out to ACDC or you’re heading with friends to Belsonic we’ve got travel options to keep you moving this summer.
"Events like large-scale concerts or sporting fixtures can cause an increase in traffic so why not leave the car at home or use one of our Park and Ride facilities and let Translink get you there hassle-free.
"Not only will you enjoy a less stressful and more cost-effective journey, but you will also be doing your bit for the environment with a cleaner, greener way of travelling.”
Special Translink travel options include bus specials to see The Killers at 3Arena, Dublin (12th, 14th & 15th June) and limited bus options to Taylor Swift’s Era Tour taking place at the end of June.
Other event specials include Stevie Nicks at Dublin’s 3Arena on 3rd July and four performances by Cold Play at Croke Park from 29th August.
For a full list of events covered by Translink and booking options, visit www.translink.co.uk/events and click on the individual event for full terms and conditions and details of drop-off and pick-up points.