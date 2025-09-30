UK’s largest craft show returns to Northern Ireland for second year

Knit & Stitch Show

The UK’s largest craft show is returning to Northern Ireland next month with a new venue, new name and an unrivalled line up of suppliers.

The Knit + Stitch show, formerly known as The Knitting & Stitching Show, will take place from November 13-16 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre outside Lisburn – once the thriving heartland of Northern Ireland’s linen industry.

Bringing together hundreds of crafting workshops, demonstrations, interactive features, curated textile art galleries, as well as over 100 of the leading specialist craft suppliers, this year’s show is bursting at the seams with creativity and innovation.

And with the majority of exhibitors coming from outside Northern Ireland, or exhibiting for the first time, the show will provide an excellent opportunity for local people to be introduced to a range of craft suppliers they may previously not had access to.

With over 4,000 free parking spaces onsite and designated areas for blue badge holders along with a free shuttle bus from Lisburn Train Station, the Eikon Exhibition Centre is also easily accessible for visitors travelling from Ireland along the A1 Dublin to Belfast corridor.

Organisers are building on the success of last year’s inaugural show by introducing bespoke platforms to enable artisan makers and textile craft businesses to take part and showcase their work.

New for this year will be the Knit Lounge, hosted by Inspiring Yarns, a dedicated Yarn Village promoting independent yarn dyers and producers and a Prosecco Bar. Organisers are also keen for local yarn companies and wool providers to get in touch to secure their place in this dedicated feature.

Another new feature this year will be the Christmas Jumper Competition which is in place of the dressmaking competition. Deadline for entries is 11.50pm (GMT) on October 6 with finalists displayed at the show and modelled on the catwalk.

Organisers are asking knitters and crocheters to create a Christmas themed jumper bursting with festive cheer – the more creative, the better!

The Knit + Stitch Show Event Manager, Fatima Naqvi said last year’s show was a wonderful introduction to Northern Ireland, but the plan is for this year’s event to be bigger and better.

She said: “We are determined to really build upon last year’s success and to that end we have listened closely to feedback and put in place a range of new features for this year.

“We are delighted to be based at the Eikon Exhibition Centre and it’s fitting to know that this area of County Down was the birthplace of the linen industry in Northern Ireland.

“With our Knit Lounge and Yarn Village there are lots of opportunities for local companies to get involved and with more than 100 exhibitors and over 150 workshops there really is a packed programme this year.

There will also be an enhanced focus on knitting and crocheting with 20 knitting exhibitors already signed up to attend. Other new exhibitors this year include Black Sheep, Fantastic Ribbons, Italian Buttons and What The Fabric.

Also included in your ticket price will be our Textile Art Exhibition showcasing the work of talented artists from right across the UK and Ireland and we’re thrilled to announce that Junk Kouture, the global creative programme for secondary school students that merges sustainability with style is joining us this year.

“Each design is crafted entirely from recycled and repurposed materials to thoughtfully reflect and promote one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These creations will be showcased in high-impact runway shows on Friday November 14.

“So, whether you’re an expert maker, craft enthusiast or just starting out you will find something suitable at The Knit + Stitch Show, we can’t wait to welcome you.”

Reduced advanced rate pricing ends on Sunday November 2. Booking in advance is the best value – and the only way to guarantee entry to the UK’s biggest craft show. Last year, Thursday and Friday completely sold out, so secure your spot now and don’t miss out.