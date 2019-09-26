£0.5bn strategy for green energy in Northern Ireland

Energy production in Northern Ireland will be a “beacon for decarbonisation,” thanks to a half a billion pound investment in new infrastructure, the system operator has said.

SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland) said the ambitious plans – to double the amount of green energy being connected to the grid by 2030 – is a “direct response to the climate crisis and the UK Government’s commitment to zero net carbon emissions by 2050”.

Managing director Jo Aston said:“SONI is responsible for the flow of electricity across Northern Ireland. But homes and businesses cannot ‘go green’ without the transformation of the electricity system.

“The next 10 years will see the most radical transformation of the system since rural electrification.

“It will allow people who want to make a change to have access to the clean energy they need.”

The SONI strategy is focused on ensuring that the green energy system is capable of handling significantly increasing amounts of renewable energy, meeting targets set by the Department of the Economy.

The new strategy will be officially launched at the Agenda NI Energy Forum on October 8.

Ms Aston added: “SONI will develop the infrastructure and operational requirements to facilitate this shift. We will be a beacon for decarbonisation.”

Noel Lavery, permanent secretary at the economy department, said the new strategy will be fundamental in the delivery of a value for money electricity service for consumers.

“SONI’s investment in innovative engineering solutions has provided the backbone to bring as much wind energy onto the system in Northern Ireland as possible and helped us reach the recently-reported figure of 44% of Northern Ireland’s electricity being consumed from renewable sources in the past 12 months,” Mr Lavery said.