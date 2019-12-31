£1.28m initiative sees extensive improvements

A number of key commercial streets in Ballymena have been transformed in a high quality public realm project.

The £1.28 million initiative, which was funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, saw extensive improvements to Greenvale Street as well as Broughshane Street, William Street and the multi-storey car park link from Ballymoney Street.

The work was delivered in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure and completed in time for the key Christmas shopping period.

Louise Warde Hunter, Deputy Secretary at the Department for Communities said: “The Department is committed to working with local councils and partners to deliver programmes that will support the economic, social and physical regeneration of our towns. These streets look fantastic, modern and welcoming. Ballymena has already benefitted from significant public realm in recent years and these latest works have helped further enhance the appearance of the town centre.”

Alderman Robin Cherry MBE, President of the Chamber of Commerce said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the traders and shoppers for their cooperation and patience throughout this works process. Without them being so accommodating this would have been a much more challenging scheme to complete on time. Ballymena has a reputation of being a fantastic shopping town and this public realm transformation will help to secure its future appeal. Now that its completed the work will ensure the area is vibrant for all who live and work here and those who visit in the years to come.”

Greenvale Street has benefitted from new granite paving throughout, with new lighting and seating to invite visitors to dwell on this key pedestrianised thoroughfare. The original council crest has also been reinterpreted within the scheme.

William Street, the pedestrian link from Garfield Place car park, and the Broughshane Road from Granville Drive to the Fairhill Shopping Centre roundabout have also been upgraded in the same materials. The access path from Ballymoney Street to the Springwell Street multi-storey car park is now more inviting, with new planters, granite paving, improved lighting and artwork brightening up the walls.