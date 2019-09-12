10,000 jobs to be created with £254 million investment in Belfast harbour regeneration

Belfast Harbour has committed £254m to new infrastructure which will help generate 7,000 new jobs and 3,500 construction jobs - over the next five years.

The 2019-2023 Strategic Plan together with an outlook through to 2035 was publicly launched today at

Belfast Harbour’s Annual Stakeholder Meeting.

The plan focuses on increased collaboration and partnerships with key city stakeholders to drive growth and

Research from Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre has concluded that these investments will generate 7,000 new jobs and support a further 3,500 construction jobs generating £500 million gross value added for the Northern Ireland economy and an additional £300 million in wages and £4 million in rates to the city each year.

Detailed in Belfast Harbour’s ‘2035 Outlook’ these long-term proposals include schemes to deepen the Port’s shipping channel to accommodate larger vessels, to create new deep-water quays, the completion of the 2million sq ft City Quays development and the creation of a new globally recognised science and technology hub at Catalyst Inc.

peaking at the meeting, Belfast Harbour’s Chairman, David Dobbin, said: “Belfast Harbour has been enabling local businesses to succeed and trade with the outside world since it began over 400 years ago.

"The purpose of our plans is to make sure we are fit for purpose to

handle and benefit from the technological, economic and social changes taking place in the 21 st

century.

“We want to become the world’s best regional port and create an iconic waterfront district for

Belfast which will be an attractive place to live, work, visit and invest in. This will bring huge benefits

for our customers, the regional economy and all our citizens.

"We can’t deliver our ambitious plans by ourselves which is why a partnership approach is a key part of our strategy. If Northern Ireland is going to be competitive on the global stage then we need to work together, collaborate more and invest in key infrastructure."