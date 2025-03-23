By now, we’re all keenly aware of the environmental challenges demanding our attention - plastic pollution, the heavy toll of manufacturing on our planet, and the urgent need for change.
But here’s the good news: change is happening. Companies are stepping up, driving innovation, and paving the way for a more sustainable future, especially in fashion.
Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword; it’s about real, measurable actions that reduce our collective impact and contribute to a cleaner, healthier world.
One of the biggest opportunities for transformation lies in how we produce and consume. Across industries, the shift toward sustainability is gaining momentum, whether through using alternatives to harmful plastics, initiatives to clean up our oceans, or efforts to cut carbon footprints at every turn.
Here in Northern Ireland, several fashion brands are leading the charge, proving that style and sustainability can go hand in hand, and, with spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with conscious, eco-friendly choices.
Here are some sustainable Northern Ireland fashion brands well worth checking out.
1. 1. Harahood Clothing
Harahood Clothing is a leading supplier and wholesaler of ethically sourced clothing and workwear for individuals, businesses, and organizations across the UK and Ireland. They specialise in sustainable fashion, offering only recycled and eco-friendly clothing. Their mission is to transform the way people shop for clothes. Driven by their growing awareness of social and environmental responsibilities, they carefully source their materials, optimise eco-friendly delivery routes and minimise emissions wherever they can. Beyond their operations, they collaborate with like-minded organisations to maximise their impact. Through their partnerships, they help combat deforestation by planting a tree for every order placed. Plus, with every purchase, they include a wildflower seed mix to be planted, to support vital pollinators like bees and butterflies. Their range of clothes are sleek and minimalistic with a focus on gym clothes, so if you need an excuse to buy gym clothes, you’ve got one! Find more about them here: harahoodclothing.co.uk Photo: AaronAmat Photo: u
2. 2. Taylor Yates
Founded by mother-daughter duo Karen and Ellen Yates, this brand creates luxury leather handbags with a purpose of being socially conscious, and sustainably minded. Based in Bushmills, Taylor Yates upholds sustainability by being B Corp certified which globally recognised standards of social responsibility, environmental management, transparency, and accountability. Each of their elegant handbags are handmade in England using only premium, locally sourced British leather. While the shapes and colours have been determined and inspired by the founder's surroundings of the rugged north coast giving it that extra Northern Ireland touch. Dedicated to sustainability, the brand launches an exclusive reclaimed collection each year, featuring limited edition handbags created entirely from surplus stock leather with the aim of reducing waste and the carbon footprint of each product. Its knitwear collection is also hand-knit in Belfast, designed to create minimal waste and ensuring that every piece aligns with the brand’s vision. Beyond fashion, Taylor Yates partners with GLOW NI, a women’s charity in Belfast, to support local women and girls facing mental health challenges, trauma, and unemployment. Rooted in family values, environmental responsibility, and a passion for understated luxury, Taylor Yates is constantly redefining modern and conscious fashion. Find out more here: tayloryates.com Photo: Taylor Yates website Photo: u
3. 3. Hope Macauley
For a long time, knitting was seen as something only grannies did, until now. Hope Macauley exploded onto the fashion scene in 2020 after going viral online. Her pieces have since been worn by celebrities worldwide and featured in top fashion magazines. Stepping away from fast fashion, Hope’s products are handmade by a group of 20 local knitters in Northern Ireland using only sustainably sourced materials from Responsible Wool Standard farms. Their pieces are made to order so there is no wastage and with them being made locally the carbon footprint is kept minimal. Any scrap wool they have is also used for other purposes, such as in packaging or donating it to aspiring student creators and charitable organisations including Craft Forward, a knitting club making blankets for the homeless, and Trash Fashion in Belfast who create clothes out of recycled items. Her chunky, colourful knits have also landed Hope on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for retail and e-commerce in 2024. Find out more about Hope Macauley here: hopemacaulay.com Photo: Hope Macaulay Facebook Photo: u
4. 4. Kindred of Ireland
Kindred of Ireland's journey began when founder Amy Anderson heard stories of her grandparents’ time at Moygashel Linen Mill, where flax was transformed into fabric. Inspired by this heritage, she created Kindred, a brand that brings Irish linen back to the forefront in a slow, sustainable, and timeless way. Kindred pieces are effortlessly chic. Designed in their Co. Down studio, these tranquil pieces are adapted to personal style while preserving traditional craftsmanship. Every garment is made in Ireland by skilled seamstresses and crochet artisans which supports local talent and reduces the environmental impact of mass production. By sourcing linen from family-run mills and producing made-to-order garments, Kindred minimises waste and lowers its carbon footprint. Even fabric scraps are repurposed into beautiful accessories like scrunchies. Beyond sustainability, Kindred is committed to social responsibility. With fast fashion fueling exploitation, Amy’s passion for justice led her to work with Flourish NI, an anti-trafficking charity. The brand donates 10% of profits to help survivors rebuild their lives. Essential to Kindred, the brand is about their connection to heritage, artistry, and ethical fashion. By slowing down, embracing the process, and celebrating true artistry, Kindred honors both the past and the future of Irish linen. Find more information here: kindredofireland.com Photo: Kindred of Ireland Facebook Photo: u
