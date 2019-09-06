100 new jobs as massive B&M superstore opens

A massive new B&M Superstore at The Park Centre in Belfast has opened.

The 20,000 sq ft store opened its doors to the public yesterday (Thursday, September 5) and is a major boost for the popular Belfast shopping centre ahead of the opening of another large Home Bargains Superstore later this year.

Between them, the two superstores will occupy over 40,000 sq ft of space in total with over 100 new jobs expected to be created and over £3 million invested; £1 million by Home Bargains, £1 million by B&M, and £1 million by the Park Centre landlord, Latt Ltd.

It is anticipated that the addition of the two new superstores will significantly increase footfall in the centre.

B&M is a leading variety retailer that has grown to over 600 stores and employs over 28,000 staff, selling top branded products at low prices.

Home Bargains is one of the UK’s fastest growing discount retailers which now boasts over 400 stores and employs more than 17,000 staff.

The business operates on one key principle: to sell branded goods at the lowest prices possible, with health and beauty products, household goods, food and toys among the product range.

Stephen McGeown, Director of Latt Ltd, said: “We are delighted that B&M opened their new superstore in The Park Centre on Thursday.

“The fact that both Home Bargains and B&M Stores are opening new superstores in The Park Centre this year is great news for the centre and for the local shopping community.

“The Park Centre is located in a prime retail position in south-west Belfast, beside the Westlink and the M1 and close to the Royal Victoria and City Hospitals.

“B&M have relocated within the Park Centre mall, more than tripling the size of their store.

“The new superstores will occupy over 40,000 sq ft in total, in the former Dunnes Stores grocery unit, which will further enhance the retail offering in the centre.

“We are also delighted that home healthcare provider Connected Health, Maggies Grooming Service, and CCU Credit Union have recently opened new units in The Park Centre also, with PK Vapes also set to open in the next few days.

“The Park Centre now looks to the future with confidence.”

Eamonn Porter, B&M Park Centre store manager, continued: “We have relocated within the Park Centre mall to a new location opposite our current store, and at 20,000 sq ft, our new Superstore is substantially bigger than our current store within the centre.

“We are certain that shoppers and the local community will enjoy the new store experience and the increased product range at great prices.”

Colin Mathewson, senior director, CBRE, who worked with The Park Centre to secure both investments, added: “We are delighted to have worked with Latt Ltd to bring these significant investments, totalling over 40,000 sq ft, to fruition.

“It is great to see the new B&M Superstore opening on Thursday and also to see construction work underway on the new Home Bargains Superstore.

“Discussions are ongoing with other brand names and we are looking forward to adding further new retailers in the period ahead.”

Watch this space for future plans for the area.