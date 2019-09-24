120 jobs coming to Belfast with new cybersecurity firm

A California based cybersecurity company is set to join NI’s growing cybersecurity sector, creating up to 120 jobs at its new development and delivery centre in Belfast.

The company - Contrast Security - is a pioneer in making software safe from cyber attacks.

Its software security platform is built to allow software developers to easily and quickly write secure software; and to protect running and currently deployed applications from data breaches.

The technology includes sensors that work inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data exfiltration, and secure enterprise assets.

The new development centre in Northern Ireland is part of the company’s international expansion, including serving companies worldwide in key verticals such as financial services, eCommerce, retail, insurance, healthcare, enterprise IT and technology companies.

Alastair Hamilton, CEO Invest NI said: “Cybersecurity is one of the greatest challenges facing the public, private and third-party sectors.

Computer Keyboard

“In today’s digital world every major company across almost every industry is building software to empower the digital experiences consumers expect.

“As more products and services are procured, delivered or operated via the internet, the risk of security breaches by well organised, highly motivated criminals increases daily.

“The new centre will include an R&D team of software developers to help create new innovative products, along with sales and marketing teams to support the company’s European growth plans. Over the next three years, 120 jobs will be created, contributing nearly £4million annually in additional salaries when fully operational.”