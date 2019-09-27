£12m Terex plant at Campsie will create 100 new jobs

Global manufacturer Terex has unveiled its new £12m facility in Campsie, Londonderry, which will create 100 new jobs, in the North West.

Terex, a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing solutions, has opened a 105,000sq ft facility to manufactures heavy equipment for Terex Ecotec (waste management and recycling) and mobile conveyors.

Speaking at the official opening, Kieran Hegarty, president, Terex Materials Processing, said:“As people, businesses and governments become more aware of their carbon footprint, we’re seeing enormous growth in demand for environmental equipment globally.

“We’re excited that Terex Campsie has started producing equipment to cater for this market—the type of equipment capable of processing construction and demolition waste or everyday waste from your home—to be exported all over the world.

“We’ve a fantastic local team now in place and trained in our world-class manufacturing processes.

“But we don’t stop there. Terex has ambitious plans for growth and just as important as this new facility and filling our current vacant positions is in developing and retaining our people so we have the skills needed to deliver our ambitious growth plans.

Almost 40 per cent of the initial 100 jobs have now beenfilled.

As part of the opening celebrations, local schools toured the Terex Campsie facility and learned about career opportunities at Terex.

Mr. Hegarty continued: “We’ve worked closely with schools and colleges at our other Northern Ireland locations and this work is extremely important to ensure a strong future talent pool.

“Whether you are an apprentice, an engineer or recent graduate, interested in engineering, manufacturing, finance, sales and marketing, administration, or human resources, Terex provides a structured career path with the ability to grow, innovate and help shape the future of our company and industry.

“Northern Ireland is an extremely important manufacturing location for Terex, with nine sites in Northern Ireland—across Dungannon, Omagh, Ballymoney, Lurgan, employing over 1,800 people. From supply chain benefits, exports, and jobs, these Terex facilities deliver significant economic benefits to each of the local areas where we operate, and Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Derry and Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor, Cara Hunter, attended at a reception of 100 representatives from educational, political and business institutions in the area.

She commented: “We are honoured that Terex chose to invest in its Campsie site to support its ambitious global growth strategy.

“The grand opening today is very good news for our region and reaffirms the North West’s position as a competitive, exciting and innovative place to do business.”

The company’s NI-based businesses (crushing and screening, environmental, washing and conveying) include brand names known locally as Powerscreen and Finlay, both of which have been in business between fifty and sixty years in their own right before being acquired by Terex in 1999.