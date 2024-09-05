Take a look around Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hospitality venue on the north coast.

The luxurious new £16.5million resort, Dunluce Lodge overlooks the fourth fairway of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The hotel’s operators, Valor Hospitality Partners, have confirmed Dunluce Lodge, which overlooks the fourth fairway of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club, will generate a huge boost for the local economy.

With 35 luxury suites across the hotel including its private lodge, The Stookan, guests can enjoy à la carte dining and tasting menus, featuring the finest local seasonal produce, in the restaurant, wine vault or private dining spaces.

The Stookan is the perfect space for larger groups with its eight private suites, an intimate dining space and a fireside lounge space that can be hired for exclusive use.

Alongside its relaxing spa and amazing dining experiences, the hotel will also provide guests with an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert and complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Club.

Rooms can be reserved for paying guests who want to visit the resort from February 4 2025. According to the Portrush hotel’s website, rooms range from £450 a night between February and March increasing to £500 in April and then rocketing during the summer months with May and June coasting £810 a night.

Dunluce Lodge is operated by the global full-service hotel management company, Valor Hospitality Partners, in partnership with the US based Links Collection.

