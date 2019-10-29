£1m investment by retail chain in convenience stores

Convenience store chain Centra has announced an investment of almost £1m in three new retail outlets.

The company says that the development will lead to the creation of 40 new jobs.

The new stores have opened at Bradbury Place in Belfast city centre and York Road also in Belfast and the third, at New Market Street in Londonderry.

Nigel Maxwell, sales director Centra Northern Ireland, said: “At Centra, our focus is on redefining convenience - providing our shoppers with a healthier offering and innovative ranges.

“Our shoppers expect fresh, nutritious, inspiring and delicious food that is quick, easy and value for money. These stores are the latest examples of Centra providing just that and responding to the changing needs of the busy consumer.

“We are delighted to see these stores coming on stream and the hard work by our teams coming to fruition. The stores are all trading well, reporting strong sales in their first few weeks and I wish the retailers and their teams every success.”

Centra Millennium Forum, is the first store for retailer Conor Kelly.

Centra Bradbury Place is the fourth for retailers Ricky and Vicky Leathem.

The couple also own Centra stores on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, and two stores in Lisburn.

Centra York Road has been rebranded from a Mace store and is owned by retailers Gareth and Tracey Beacom.