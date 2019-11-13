£2.1m investment in Belfast tech firm will aid software development

Belfast-based tech firm Cloudsmith has closed an equity investment round of £2.1m.

The round was led by Frontline Ventures and co-investors MMC Ventures, and locally by Techstart Ventures through its Invest NI fund, Techstart.

Cloudsmith’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offers an advanced logistics platform for software developers, operators and vendors.

Alan Carson, CEO of Cloudsmith, said: “All companies need end-to-end visibility and control of the assets in their software pipelines.

“It’s important to have the support of Frontline and MMC as we enter this critical stage in Cloudsmith’s growth.

“Customer feedback has shown that a single cloud-based platform for managing software artifacts builds collaboration and communication between teams - a critical aspect of the DevOps culture we facilitate,” added Lee Skillen, CTO of Cloudsmith.

Steve Collins, partner at Frontline Ventures, said: “The guys are building what is in effect a foundational element for the next stage in the evolution of software development and distribution.”

Dan Bailey, Venture Capital Investor at MMC Ventures added “Visibility and management of software artifacts is ever increasing in importance as complexity increases within DevOps environments. We’ve been impressed by the team’s execution and vision in bringing this control and visibility to developers.”

Hal Wilson, Partner at Techstart Ventures commented, “This investment is a clear vote of confidence in the Cloudsmith team and their ability to execute.”