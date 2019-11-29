24 Days of Christmas Sandwiches for our Simon

This December, NI Instagram sensation Laura-Ann will take a bite out of homelessness by encouraging her social media followers to donate the cost of a Christmas sandwich in aid of Northern Ireland’s leading homelessness charity, Simon Community NI.

Laura-Ann, the mastermind behind prettymuchme.com, is a self-proclaimed creativeaholic who has amassed an Instagram following of over 84,000 by sharing all things lifestyle and home decor with her online audience.

In December 2018, Laura-Ann took to her Instagram account for 12 days of sandwich fun, reviewing the Christmas sandwiches of local cafes and food chains and even garnering the support of Eamonn Holmes. This year, Laura-Ann is back by popular demand and will be dishing out sandwich reviews on behalf of Simon Community. Between December 1 and 24, Laura-Ann will take to her Instagram account daily and encourage followers to donate the cost of their lunchtime sandwiches to help the charity continue to provide shelter and support across NI. On top of chomping into a daily sandwich, Laura-Ann will be volunteering with Simon Community and meeting clients to better understand the realities of having no home – especially at Christmas.

Laura-Ann explained: “I am so excited to be teaming up with Simon Community this Christmas to make a difference here in Northern Ireland. Having undertaken 12 days of Christmas sandwiches in 2018, I’m geared up to double that this year for a mammoth turkey and cranberry filled challenge. No two Christmas sandwiches are the same and I’ll be travelling NI on the search for the best on the market. I encourage people to follow along on my Instagram for daily reviews, give me their sandwich suggestions and help me hit my fundraising target. I’m particularly excited about volunteering with the charity throughout the month meeting some of the adults and children that I’ll be helping this Christmas.”

Jim Dennison, Chief Executive at Simon Community NI commented: “We are delighted to have Laura-Ann on board with such a fun initiative that will deliver our mission to people who may be unfamiliar with our charity. We are further touched by her commitment to getting her hands dirty through volunteering to fully understand homelessness and our clients.”

Dennison further commented: “I know how I feel about turkey come Boxing Day and applaud Laura-Ann as she takes up the challenge. I urge people to get behind the initiative and help Laura-Ann smash her fundraising target by sacrificing the cost of a lunchtime sandwich.”

Every day in Northern Ireland another 50 people become homeless with over 13,000 children living in households accepted as homeless. In the 18 months to February 2019, 205 people experiencing homelessness in Northern Ireland had their applications for social housing closed because of death. Now more important than ever, Simon Community’s work is saving the lives of some of our society’s most vulnerable.

This Christmas, Simon will provide 382 warm beds each night for adults, young people and families with no place to call home. Get involved with #Sandwiches4Simon by donating the cost of a Christmas lunchtime sandwich to NI’s leading homelessness charity: http://bit.ly/2QjsYwM

For more information or to arrange an interview, contact Laura-Ann, on 07710269327, @all.thats.pretty or email lauraann@prettymuchme.co.uk